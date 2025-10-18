Tigers advance to Japan Series with sweep of BayStars

baseball

Teruaki Sato broke the game open early with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning as the Hanshin Tigers punched their ticket to the Japan Series with a 4-0 win over the DeNA BayStars on Friday.

The Tigers' Game 3 victory at Koshien Stadium completed a 4-0 sweep of the best-of-seven Central League Climax Series final stage, for which Hanshin earned hosting rights and an automatic one-game lead after running away with the CL pennant.

With one out and runners on first and second, Sato sent a first-pitch slider from Anthony Kay (0-1) deep beyond center field to the batter's eye.

"I was able to swing how I wanted from the first pitch," said the 26-year-old Sato, who led the CL with 40 home runs this year.

Hanshin starter Haruto Takahashi (1-0) was perfect through 7-1/3 frames before giving up three straight hits with one out in the eighth. The left-hander made way for Daichi Ishii to get the final out of the inning with the bases loaded.

The Tigers, in their first year under skipper Kyuji Fujikawa, return to the Japan Series for the first time since winning it in 2023.

"I didn't think we'd be able to win three in a row. The players made the right adjustments," Fujikawa said. "Defense trumps offense. We persevered and focused on that. We'll do our best in the Japan Series."

Hanshin will open the series on the road on Oct. 25 against the winner of the Pacific League Climax Series final stage, currently led 3-1 by the SoftBank Hawks against the Nippon Ham Fighters.

Friday marked DeNA manager Daisuke Miura's last game at the helm of the Yokohama club. The longtime BayStars pitcher led the team to last year's Japan Series crown but announced he would step down at the end of this season after falling out of the pennant race won by Hanshin at a record pace in early September.

At Mizuho PayPay Dome, the Fighters avoided being swept by the pennant-winning Hawks with a 6-0 Game 3 victory on the back of a lights-out eight-inning start by ace Hiromi Ito and a 2-for-3, four-RBI outing from Yuya Gunji.

