Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Tigers restart season by shutting out Swallows

0 Comments
NISHINOMIYA

Yuki Nishi pitched seven innings and three relievers finished up the four-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers resumed play after Japan's All-Star break with a 6-0 win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows on Friday.

The Tigers, who set a league record this spring with nine straight losses to start a season, took over sole possession of second place, 10 games back of Yakult. The Hiroshima Carp are a game behind Hanshin in third after their 9-0 loss to the last-place Chunichi Dragons.

At Hyogo Prefecture's historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka, Nishi (7-6) allowed four hits and a walk and struck out three, and made the Swallows hit his pitches. The balls the visitors did hit hard went straight to his fielders for outs.

"I was able to concentrate right from the start, and when we were able to get a (called) strike outside the zone, we happily took it," Nishi said. "The fielders made the plays and made it easy on me."

Nishi retired the first three batters he faced in the first inning, and his teammates got him a three-run cushion against Swallows starter Yasuhiro Ogawa (5-5) in the home half.

Koji Chikamoto and Yusuke Oyama each singled in a run in the first inning when virtually every Tigers' batted ball found a hole.

Aderlin Rodriguez, who played for the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes in 2020, hit his first home run as a Tiger, in the fourth. Oyama hit his 21st home run in the eighth before Rodriguez singled in another run.

PL home run leader Hotaka Yamakawa hit his 30th and drove in four runs as the Seibu Lions beat the SoftBank Hawks 5-2, while the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Rakuten Eagles 2-1.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel