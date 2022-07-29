Tigers restart season by shutting out Swallows

baseball

Yuki Nishi pitched seven innings and three relievers finished up the four-hit shutout as the Hanshin Tigers resumed play after Japan's All-Star break with a 6-0 win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows on Friday.

The Tigers, who set a league record this spring with nine straight losses to start a season, took over sole possession of second place, 10 games back of Yakult. The Hiroshima Carp are a game behind Hanshin in third after their 9-0 loss to the last-place Chunichi Dragons.

At Hyogo Prefecture's historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka, Nishi (7-6) allowed four hits and a walk and struck out three, and made the Swallows hit his pitches. The balls the visitors did hit hard went straight to his fielders for outs.

"I was able to concentrate right from the start, and when we were able to get a (called) strike outside the zone, we happily took it," Nishi said. "The fielders made the plays and made it easy on me."

Nishi retired the first three batters he faced in the first inning, and his teammates got him a three-run cushion against Swallows starter Yasuhiro Ogawa (5-5) in the home half.

Koji Chikamoto and Yusuke Oyama each singled in a run in the first inning when virtually every Tigers' batted ball found a hole.

Aderlin Rodriguez, who played for the Pacific League's Orix Buffaloes in 2020, hit his first home run as a Tiger, in the fourth. Oyama hit his 21st home run in the eighth before Rodriguez singled in another run.

PL home run leader Hotaka Yamakawa hit his 30th and drove in four runs as the Seibu Lions beat the SoftBank Hawks 5-2, while the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Rakuten Eagles 2-1.

