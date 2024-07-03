 Japan Today
Hanshin Tigers catcher Ryutaro Umeno (L) tags out Hiroshima Carp's Kaito Kozono between third and home at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium on Tuesday. Image: Kyodo
baseball

Baseball: Tigers take down Carp in 10 innings

HIROSHIMA

Five pitchers combined on a five-hit 10-inning shutout as the Hanshin Tigers knocked off the Central League-leading Hiroshima Carp 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Tigers' Hiroto Saiki allowed a hit and two walks over seven innings at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium, while Carp right-hander Masato Morishita struck out nine over eight scoreless innings.

Hanshin lefty Suguru Iwazaki (3-3) worked the ninth and earned the win. The Tigers broke the ice in the 10th on a one-out walk, a Kairi Shimada single and a throwing error before two more runs scored on back-to-back hits.

Javy Guerra, who has shared the closer's role with Iwazaki this year, pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th to record his ninth save.

Among other games on Tuesday, SoftBank Hawks slugger Hotaka Yamakawa's 13th home run, his first in 131 plate appearances, provided a crucial insurance run as the Pacific League leaders beat the Seibu Lions 3-2.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

