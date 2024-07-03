Baseball: Tigers take down Carp in 10 innings

Hanshin Tigers catcher Ryutaro Umeno (L) tags out Hiroshima Carp's Kaito Kozono between third and home at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium on Tuesday.

baseball

Five pitchers combined on a five-hit 10-inning shutout as the Hanshin Tigers knocked off the Central League-leading Hiroshima Carp 3-0 on Tuesday.

The Tigers' Hiroto Saiki allowed a hit and two walks over seven innings at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium, while Carp right-hander Masato Morishita struck out nine over eight scoreless innings.

Hanshin lefty Suguru Iwazaki (3-3) worked the ninth and earned the win. The Tigers broke the ice in the 10th on a one-out walk, a Kairi Shimada single and a throwing error before two more runs scored on back-to-back hits.

Javy Guerra, who has shared the closer's role with Iwazaki this year, pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th to record his ninth save.

Among other games on Tuesday, SoftBank Hawks slugger Hotaka Yamakawa's 13th home run, his first in 131 plate appearances, provided a crucial insurance run as the Pacific League leaders beat the Seibu Lions 3-2.

