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People celebrate Venezuela's victory over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic final in Caracas
People celebrate Venezuela's victory over the U.S. in the World Baseball Classic final in Caracas, Venezuela, March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno Image: Reuters/MAXWELL BRICENO
baseball

Venezuela celebrates first World Baseball Classic title with national holiday

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CARACAS

Venezuela declared a national holiday on Wednesday ‌following its first World Baseball Classic title, capped by a 3-2 victory ‌over the United States at ⁠Miami’s LoanDepot Park on ⁠Tuesday.

The ⁠government of acting President Delcy ‌Rodriguez declared Wednesday a national holiday, ⁠with ⁠the exception of essential service workers.

The Ministry of Education said in a statement that it had ⁠also suspended classes ⁠in celebration of the historic ‌win.

Venezuela's journey to the title included a comeback victory against the defending champions, Japan, ‌in the quarter-finals, as well as another strong performance to defeat the surprise semifinalists, Italy, before overcoming the U.S. in front of a loud, largely Venezuelan-supporting ​audience in Miami.

"We made history today; we made it ‌happen," shopkeeper Elio Davila told Reuters amid a raucous celebration with flags, whistles, ‌horns, and salsa music in ⁠a packed square ⁠in downtown Caracas ​filled with hundreds of ⁠fans.

The victory "is ‌a source of national ​pride that will last forever," art student Yolanda Pantoja added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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