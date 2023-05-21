Walker helps Giants power past Dragons

baseball

Adam Walker hit a two-run homer and scored twice, helping the Yomiuri Giants to an early three-run lead in a 5-2 Central League win Sunday over the Chunichi Dragons.

The victory at Tokyo Dome was the Giants' fifth straight and completed a two-game sweep of the last-place Dragons, who have lost seven in a row.

Walker, who joined the Giants a year ago after three solid seasons in independent minor league ball, cracked open the scoreboard in the second inning with his fourth home run of the season, against Japan WBC pitcher Hiroto Takahashi (1-5).

The outfielder singled to lead off Yomiuri's fourth and scored to make it 3-0 on a two-out Yoshihiro Maru single.

Chunichi struck for two in the sixth on new Dragon Seiya Hosokawa's third home run, only for Japan WBC hero Kazuma Okamoto to get those runs back with seventh homer of the season.

Elsewhere, the league-leading Hanshin Tigers held off the Hiroshima Carp 4-1, while the DeNA BayStars and Yakult Swallows tied 3-3 in 12 innings.

The Pacific League-leading Lotte Marines won their fifth straight, 6-4 over the last-place Rakuten Eagles, while the Orix Buffaloes beat up on the Nippon Ham Fighters 10-4, and the SoftBank Hawks stopped the Seibu Lions 3-1.

