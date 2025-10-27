 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Yamakawa, Shuto star as Hawks whip Tigers to tie Japan Series

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

Naoyuki Uwasawa threw six innings of one-run ball and Hotaka Yamakawa had five RBIs as the SoftBank Hawks routed the Hanshin Tigers 10-1 to tie the Japan Series after two games on Sunday when Ukyo Shuto set a new series record with five hits.

The Central League champion Tigers took a one-run lead in the first inning thanks to Game 1 hero Teruaki Sato's RBI single, but the Pacific League champion Hawks responded with nine runs in the first two innings to quickly seize control at Mizuho PayPay Dome.

Tigers starter Jon Duplantier (0-1) had a forgettable outing, surrendering seven runs on six hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings after the right-hander opened the game by loading the bases with no outs.

Ryoya Kurihara singled in a run and Yamakawa doubled in two more runs to swiftly turn the game around before the Hawks erupted for a further six runs in the second, sparked by Shuto.

With one on and two outs, Shuto tripled in a run, followed by a wild pitch that scored another and an RBI single from Kensuke Kondo that chased Duplantier. Yamakawa then blasted a huge three-run home run to left center off reliever Yuta Iwasada to all but end the contest.

"I managed to bat the way I pictured," Shuto said. "I've never thought about doing this and I'm happy."

Hawks starter Uwasawa (1-0) had little trouble after the first, scattering five hits and a walk as he struck out the side in the third to fan seven in total.

"Yamakawa hit the go-ahead double, but Kurihara's game-tying single set the tone for today," Hawks skipper Hiroki Kokubo said. "Ukyo etched his name in the history (after going 5-for-5)."

The next three games will be played at Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture. The best-of-seven series would return to Fukuoka on the weekend unless one team sweeps those three games to clinch the title.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel