Yamakawa, Shuto star as Hawks whip Tigers to tie Japan Series

Naoyuki Uwasawa threw six innings of one-run ball and Hotaka Yamakawa had five RBIs as the SoftBank Hawks routed the Hanshin Tigers 10-1 to tie the Japan Series after two games on Sunday when Ukyo Shuto set a new series record with five hits.

The Central League champion Tigers took a one-run lead in the first inning thanks to Game 1 hero Teruaki Sato's RBI single, but the Pacific League champion Hawks responded with nine runs in the first two innings to quickly seize control at Mizuho PayPay Dome.

Tigers starter Jon Duplantier (0-1) had a forgettable outing, surrendering seven runs on six hits and three walks over 1 2/3 innings after the right-hander opened the game by loading the bases with no outs.

Ryoya Kurihara singled in a run and Yamakawa doubled in two more runs to swiftly turn the game around before the Hawks erupted for a further six runs in the second, sparked by Shuto.

With one on and two outs, Shuto tripled in a run, followed by a wild pitch that scored another and an RBI single from Kensuke Kondo that chased Duplantier. Yamakawa then blasted a huge three-run home run to left center off reliever Yuta Iwasada to all but end the contest.

"I managed to bat the way I pictured," Shuto said. "I've never thought about doing this and I'm happy."

Hawks starter Uwasawa (1-0) had little trouble after the first, scattering five hits and a walk as he struck out the side in the third to fan seven in total.

"Yamakawa hit the go-ahead double, but Kurihara's game-tying single set the tone for today," Hawks skipper Hiroki Kokubo said. "Ukyo etched his name in the history (after going 5-for-5)."

The next three games will be played at Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture. The best-of-seven series would return to Fukuoka on the weekend unless one team sweeps those three games to clinch the title.

