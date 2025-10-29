Yanagimachi's RBI triple hands Hawks Game 3 win over Tigers

Tatsuru Yanagimachi of the SoftBank Hawks celebrates after hitting an RBI triple in the sixth inning of Japan Series Game 3 against the Hanshin Tigers at Koshien Stadium in Hyogo Prefecture on Oct. 28, 2025. (Kyodo) (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Tatsuru Yanagimachi tripled in the decisive run as the SoftBank Hawks came from behind to edge the Hanshin Tigers 2-1 on Tuesday, to lead the Japan Series after bouncing back from an opening game loss to bag their second straight win.

Livan Moinelo (1-0), who led the Pacific League in ERA, won a pitching duel against his Central League counterpart Hiroto Saiki (0-1) at Koshien Stadium, where the Tigers put a runner in scoring position from the fourth inning onward but failed to deliver for the home fans.

Tigers cleanup hitter Teruaki Sato had an RBI for the third straight game as he doubled to right off Moinelo to drive in the opening run in the first.

Saiki escaped a two-on jam in the third but surrendered the game-tying run in the fourth when Hotaka Yamakawa connected on the right-hander's fat 1-0 slider and went deep to center with one out as the Hawks slugger homered in his second straight game.

While needing only eight pitches to end the first in a strong start, Saiki allowed an extra-base in each inning from the third and the last in the sixth proved damaging as Yanagimachi hit down the right-field line off a fastball to plate the Hawks' second run.

"I had to take that chance," Yanagimachi said after his first extra-base hit and RBI in the series. "I was desperate and it paid off."

Saiki, who was chased after walking the next batter Yamakawa with one out, yielded five hits and three walks while striking out seven over 5-1/3 innings.

Moinelo held his ground, meanwhile, as he lasted six innings allowing four hits and two walks while fanning four. The Tigers had a runner on third in both the seventh and eighth but no runs followed.

The result means the Central League champion Tigers cannot secure what would be their third Japan Series title at their ballpark in the best-of-seven series.

The Hawks can clinch their 12th title by winning the remaining two games at Koshien. They will host the last two games this weekend in Fukuoka should they be needed.

