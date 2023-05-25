Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Yasuda blasts 2 homers as Marines maul Lions 11-1

0 Comments
CHIBA

Hisanori Yasuda hit two of the Lotte Marines' five home runs and drove in six runs Wednesday as the Pacific League leaders crushed the Seibu Lions 11-1.

Before a good weeknight crowd at Chiba's Zozo Marine Stadium east of Tokyo, Yasuda came to the plate with two outs and two on against Seibu right-hander Tatsuya Imai (3-2) and hit his third home run of the season to put the Marines up 3-0.

"That first felt perfect coming off the bat, and I knew it was gone the instant I hit it," Yasuda said.

Yasuda then capped a third-inning rally with his second three-run homer of the night, an opposite-field shot to left and finished his night 3-for-4 with a walk.

"Since that was the first home run I'd ever hit here to left field, I was pretty surprised," Yasuda said. "Hitting one out there is a bit of a confidence boost, so I'll go into our next game in two days' time in a good frame of mind."

Lotte lefty Kazuya Ojima (5-1) allowed a run over six innings to earn the win, while Tatsuhiro Tamura, Raito Ikeda and Gregory Polanco also homered for the Marines.

Elsewhere in the Pacific League, Kotaru Kurebayashi hit a two-run walk-off homer in the Orix Buffaloes' 6-5 win over the last-place Rakuten Eagles, while a two-run Ryoya Kurihara homer brought the SoftBank Hawks from behind in a 2-1 victory over the Nippon Ham Fighters.

The Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers scored twice after being down to their last strike in the ninth inning to beat the Yakult Swallows 6-5, while the Yomiuri Giants rode a Shosei Togo (5-1) five-hitter to a 1-0 win over the DeNA BayStars, and the Hiroshima Carp whipped the Chunichi Dragons 6-2.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog