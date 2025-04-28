Yomiuri ends Hanshin's 6-game winning streak

baseball

Yukinori Kishida delivered a pinch-hit tiebreaking single in the top of the ninth inning as the Yomiuri Giants ended the Hanshin Tigers' six-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Sunday.

The backup catcher's one-out single to left off Hanshin closer Suguru Iwazaki (0-1) scored Trey Cabbage from third base at Koshien Stadium.

The Central League-leading Tigers had a runner on third with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Kai Ueda was thrown out at home by shortstop Yuta Izuguchi while trying to score on pinch-hitter Ryo Watanabe's grounder.

Yomiuri closer Raidel Martinez then got Koji Chikamoto to ground out for the final out and picked up his eighth save. Taisei Ota (2-0) threw a perfect eighth.

In other action, former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer (1-3) struck out 10 in eight innings of one-run ball as the DeNA BayStars edged the Hiroshima Carp 2-1.

Takeya Nakamura hit a pinch-hit walk-off double to give the Seibu Lions a 3-2 victory over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes.

