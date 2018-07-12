Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese baseball results

TOKYO

Results of Japanese baseball games played on Wednesday.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Seibu Lions 8, Lotte Marines 4

Orix Buffaloes 8, Rakuten Eagles 3

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Yomiuri Giants 7, Yakult Swallows 3

Chunichi Dragons 2, DeNA BayStars 1

