Japanese baseball results

Results of Japanese baseball games played on Wednesday.
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Seibu Lions 8, Lotte Marines 4
Orix Buffaloes 8, Rakuten Eagles 3
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Yomiuri Giants 7, Yakult Swallows 3
Chunichi Dragons 2, DeNA BayStars 1
