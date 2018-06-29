Japanese baseball results

Results of Japanese baseball games played on Thursday.
CENTRAL LEAGUE
Hanshin Tigers 3, DeNA BayStars 2
Hiroshima Carp 4, Yomiuri Giants 2,
Yakult Swallows 9, Chunichi Dragons 6
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Seibu Lions 14, Orix Buffaloes 11© Japan Today
