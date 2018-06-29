Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese baseball results

TOKYO

Results of Japanese baseball games played on Thursday.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Hanshin Tigers 3, DeNA BayStars 2

Hiroshima Carp 4, Yomiuri Giants 2,

Yakult Swallows 9, Chunichi Dragons 6

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Seibu Lions 14, Orix Buffaloes 11

