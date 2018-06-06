Japanese baseball results

Results of interleague baseball games played on Tuesday.
Yakult Swallows 12, SoftBank Hawks 6
Rakuten Eagles 4, Yomiuri Giants 1
Seibu Lions 8, DeNA BayStars 1
Orix Buffaloes 3, Hanshin Tigers 2
Lotte Marines 4, Chunichi Dragons 1© Japan Today
