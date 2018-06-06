Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Japanese baseball results

0 Comments
TOKYO

Results of interleague baseball games played on Tuesday.

Yakult Swallows 12, SoftBank Hawks 6

Rakuten Eagles 4, Yomiuri Giants 1

Seibu Lions 8, DeNA BayStars 1

Orix Buffaloes 3, Hanshin Tigers 2

Lotte Marines 4, Chunichi Dragons 1

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining