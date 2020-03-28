Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
basketball

Japan's B.League cancels rest of season

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's B.League said on Friday it has decided to cancel the rest of the basketball season including the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the latest league in Japan to scrap the remainder of its season after Top League rugby said on Monday it was cancelling its remaining matches.

The B.League, which had already cancelled several games through April 1, was looking for a way to resume the schedule but decided to cancel the rest of the season to prioritise the health of players and fans, it said in a statement on Friday.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Glad some here are taking this seriously.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel