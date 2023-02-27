Japan ends basketball World Cup qualifiers with win over Bahrain

basketball

Japan cruised past Bahrain 95-72 on Sunday in its final match of Asian qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Joshua Hawkinson led with 22 points while Yutaro Suda added 20 for Japan, which will co-host the World Cup with the Philippines and Indonesia from Aug 25.

Japan led from wire to wire at Gunma Prefecture's Takasaki Arena, outscoring Bahrain every quarter except the third, in which both teams had 22 points.

Guard Mustafa Rashed top scored with 15 points for Bahrain, which had already been eliminated from the second round of Asian qualifying, which wraps up Monday.

Guaranteed qualification for the 32-team World Cup as a host, head coach Tom Hovasse's Japan side finished third in Group F with a 7-5 record.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Australia topped the group, booking its place at the World Cup, along with second-place China, Japan and fourth-place Iran. Lebanon, New Zealand, the Philippines and Jordan advanced from Asian qualifying Group E.

