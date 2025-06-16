Bayern Munich routs Auckland 10-0 in Club World Cup as fans unfurl banner to 'Smash FIFA!'

The scoreboard shows Bayern leading 10-0 during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By PEYTON ANN HODGE

Bayern Munich romped to a 10-0 victory over Auckland City in its Club World Cup opener on Sunday as Jamal Musiala had a hat trick in a 17-minute span of the second half in front of a crowd that unfurled a banner urging to “Smash FIFA!” while accusing the governing body of mismanagement.

Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman and Michael Olise scored two goals each for the Bundesliga champions, who went ahead on Coman's goal six minutes in. Bayern had a 17-1 advantage in shots on target.

Musiala, a 22-year-old midfielder, replaced Harry Kane in the 61st minute, making his first appearance since April 4 after recovering from a hamstring injury. He scored in the 67th minute, converted a penalty kick in the 73rd and scored again in the 84th.

Before a crowd of 21,152 at TQL Stadium, fans displayed a red-and-white banner referring the 2015 raid by U.S. law enforcement at a Zurich hotel that led to the arrest of many soccer officials: “10 Years Baur Au Lac — World Football Is More Poorly Governed than Before! Smash FIFA!”

Defender Jonathan Tah started in his Bayern debut following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. Defender Dayot Upamecano entered in the 61st in his first appearance since March 23 for Germany after recovering from a knee injury.

Bayern built a 4-0 lead by midway through the first half when Sacha Boey scored in the 18th, Olise in the 20th and Coman in the 21st. Müller, the 35-year-old who plans to leave Bayern this summer, added a goal in the 45th minute and Olise made it 6-0 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Bayern figures to be tested more against Boca Juniors on Friday and Benfica on June 24. Carrying a huge goal deficit, Auckland faces Benfica on Friday and closes Group C against Boca Juniors.

“I think today was a great match for everyone. It was very assertive and offensive.” — Vincent Kompany, Bayern Munich coach.

“It is an unbelievable challenge to play against one of the world's best teams, and I think as the goals went in, obviously you get down on yourself and that gets more challenging. We did try our very hardest to keep them out. ”

Paris Saint-Germain 4, Atlético Madrid 0

PASADENA, Calif — Fabián Ruiz and Vitinha scored in the first half, and Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain opened Club World Cup play with a 4-0 victory over Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

PSG largely dominated Atlético at the Rose Bowl in its first match since trouncing Inter Milan 5-0 to win its first Champions League title on May 31.

Senny Mayulu and Lee Kang-in scored against 10-man Atlético in the second half of the European powers' meeting in front of 80,619 fans at the site of the 1994 World Cup final for one of the highest-profile matches in the group stage of the first 32-team edition of the Club World Cup.

Atlético's Clément Lenglet was sent off in the 78th minute with his second yellow card on a frustrating day that left Diego Simeone visibly furious at both the referees and his players' mistakes.

Ousmane Dembélé wasn’t in uniform for PSG after reportedly injuring a quadriceps while playing for France on June 6. Gonçalo Ramos replaced Dembélé in Luis Enrique’s only change to the starting lineup from the Champions League final.

Enrique wore shorts and a training shirt on the sideline while coaching PSG in 88-degree midday California heat ((31 Celsius).

PSG controlled possession early, and Ruiz capitalized atop the penalty area in the 19th minute. The Spanish midfielder long coveted by Atlético beat Jan Oblak with a clever strike into the far corner.

Vitinha followed with a goal in injury time off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's second assist of the first half.

Julián Alvarez appeared to answer for Atlético in the second half, but the goal was waved off after VAR determined Koke had fouled Désiré Doué in the buildup.

Alexander Sørloth horrifically missed an open net in the 82nd minute for Atlético. Mayulu iced PSG's victory five minutes later, and Lee converted a penalty on the final kick of the match.

