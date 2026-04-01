Beating England will boost Japan's World Cup challenge: Moriyasu

soccer

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said his team's historic 1-0 win against England on Tuesday would give them the confidence to make a major impact at the World Cup.

Kaoru Mitoma's composed finish in the first half of the friendly at Wembley condemned England to their first ever defeat at the hands of an Asian nation.

After two losses and a draw in three previous meetings dating back to 1995, Japan were finally able to savor a victory over England on a memorable evening for Moriyasu's side.

Hundreds of Japanese fans inside Wembley serenaded their heroes at the final whistle, with the ecstatic players dancing with delight on the pitch.

"We had some great fighters today. I'm happy that we were able to win, but we still have a long way to go. We have to be even stronger," Moriyasu said. "The win gives us confidence ahead of the World Cup. We managed to win today, but we must not forget that it wasn't an easy game for us."

Currently 18th in FIFA's rankings, Japan hope to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time after bowing out at the last-16 in four of the last six editions.

They will head to North America for the tournament in June and July buoyed by a five-match winning streak.

That run includes an impressive first ever victory over Brazil in October, secured after coming from two goals down to win 3-2, as well as a 1-0 success in Scotland on Saturday.

But while Moriyasu was delighted with Japan's milestone victory at Wembley, he is well aware it came at the expense of an England side missing influential trio Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

"Winning here is not an easy thing to do. But we managed to do that, so I'm pleased for that. But I'm not totally satisfied at the same time," he said. "I think England could have put out a strong side. I think that's one thing that I need to take in mind.

"Coming to the World Cup, I know it will be a totally different team for England. Also, for us, this game at the end of the day is just a friendly game, so we must put that in mind as well."

With the likes of Brighton forward Mitoma, Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada and Leeds midfielder Ao Tanaka among the players with top-flight pedigree in the Japan squad, the Samurai Blue are aiming high in their eighth World Cup appearance.

They were the first country to qualify for this year's tournament and Moriyasu struck a confident note when he was asked to look ahead to the World Cup.

"I don't think it's an easy task to win the World Cup. I'm confident that we can win no matter who we face," he said.

Japan is grouped with the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia.

© 2026 AFP