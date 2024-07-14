Beauden Barrett sparks New Zealand to 24-17 victory over England in second test

England's Chandler Cunningham-South, top, wins the line out ball against New Zealand during their rugby union test match in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Aaron Gillions/photosport via AP)

rugby union

Beauden Barrett came off the bench to spark a wilting All Blacks team to a 24-17 win over England in the second test Saturday to preserve New Zealand's 30-year unbeaten streak at Eden Park.

New Zealand also swept the two-test series after winning 16-15 last weekend.

New Zealand’s 48-match unbeaten run at the Auckland stadium looked under threat when England led 17-13 at the three-quarter mark.

Maro Itoje disrupted New Zealand’s lineout, England dominated at kickoffs and won the kicking contest to press the All Blacks constantly inside their own half, winning more than 60% of territory.

But Barrett came into the match and created a double threat with fellow playmaker Damian McKenzie. Within a few minutes, Barrett created the second try of the match for winger Mark Telea and New Zealand wrested back the lead as England tired.

Telea scored New Zealand’s first try but England responded with two tries from Marcus Smith cross-kicks to wingers Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Tommy Freeman to take a 14-13 lead into halftime. That lead increased to four points with a Smith penalty.

Itoje was a major force in the match as was Ben Earl for his ball carrying up front and Ollie Lawrence crashed the ball up fearlessly in midfield. Smith was poised throughout and pressured the All Blacks with accurate kicks while the All Blacks struggled to exit their own half.

The England scrum was under pressure early but clawed its way back into the match and the England rush defense again dulled the New Zealand attack. Until Barrett arrived and changed the course of the match.

Telea’s second try put New Zealand ahead 18-17 and McKenzie kicked two penalties to make the margin seven points.

England made one last effort to score a try and save a draw but Lawrence was penalized for obstruction in the last play of the match and New Zealand survived.

