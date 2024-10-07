Beckett's belief rewarded as Bluestocking storms to Arc glory

horse racing

By Pirate IRWIN

Bluestocking won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday to reward trainer Ralph Beckett's confidence in adding his star filly to the field of Europe's most prestigious race at this week's late supplementary stage.

The English runner ridden by Irishman Rossa Ryan came home clear of French filly Aventure with Irish runner Los Angeles third at Longchamp.

Bluestocking is the 10th filly or mare to win the Arc since 2000 and for Beckett it made up for his disappointment last year when Westover finished second after being passed by Ace Impact.

She was only added to the field this week at a fee of 120,000 euros ($130,000) - not a bad investment considering her owners picked up almost three million euros in prize money.

For Arc de Triomphe connoisseurs the winning colours are very familiar as it is a record seventh time they have been welcomed back to the winners enclosure.

Saudi Prince Khalid Abdullah may have died but his family have kept the flame burning.

For 53-year-old Beckett, though, it is a first Arc.

"She's extraordinary, good horses train themselves," said Beckett, whose cousin Teddy is the former racing manager to the Abdullah's Juddmonte racing operation.

Beckett said he was in awe of the stoic nature of his 11-2 winner Bluestocking.

"It's a tribute to her constitution as much as anything else," said Beckett. "It's extraordinary to have a horse to start in May and dance all those dances and then come here and do that only three weeks after what looked like a tough race in the Vermeille. She is an extraordinary beast.

"I think the draw helped. He (Ryan) got her in the right place and everything went to plan and he was able to pull it off. What a day. This is our best ever day for sure."

Beckett said it was a pleasure to train for the Juddmonte outfit.

"I grew up watching these colors win the Arc with Rainbow Quest (1985) and Dancing Brave (1986)," he said. "The Juddmonte team are an extraordinary outfit to work for in the sense that there is no pressure, ever. You live or die by our own actions but there has never been any pressure."

For Ryan -- who on a previous occasion riding in France in 2022 was unceremoniously elbowed off his horse by Christophe Soumillon -- it was the first taste of what it is like to win an Arc.

"It's very surreal to be honest with you -- my family are here too," Ryan, riding in only his second Arc. "I was just praying to get to the line, but she done it well for me and thank God we did."

Beckett heaped praise on his jockey as he said it was thanks to him they had worked out a plan when they came over and won the Prix Vermeille.

"It is to his credit we worked out the tactics," said Beckett, who has been credited by Ryan's father for developing his talents. "He (Ryan) improves month on month. He will get better and better and we have a great relationship. He is coming of age.

Ryan had ridden a superb race shadowing Ryan Moore on the pacesetting Los Angeles before launching his challenge about 600 meters out of the 2400 meters race.

Los Angeles battled for all he was worth but yielded and Aventure crept into second -- the first two filling the same positions that they did last month in the Prix Vermeille.

"It was Rossa's tactics which he had first deployed in the Vermeille," said Beckett.

Favourite Sosie -- sporting the same colors as Aventure of Chanel owners the Wertheimer brothers -- had every chance to give trainer Andre Fabre a record extending ninth win but lacked an extra gear to finish fourth.

Japan's hopes of winning the race they desire above all others ended in further disappointment as hotly fancied Shin Emperor finished 12th.

"The final straight he failed to respond," said trainer Yoshito Yahagi, who was suitably wearing a black hat. "He was not good enough."

There was an unpleasant incident in the middle of the race as outsider Haya Zark suddenly fell back through the 16 runner field and pulled up after seriously hampering Mqse De Sevigne.

