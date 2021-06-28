Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Spain Belgium Portugal Euro 2020 Soccer
Belgium's Axel Witsel, from left, Belgium's Eden Hazard and Belgium's Thorgan Hazard celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain,Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, Pool)
soccer

Belgium edges Portugal to reaches quarterfinals at Euro 2020

By TALES AZZONI
SEVILLE, Spain

Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patrício wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away.

Belgium will next face Italy in the quarterfinals on Friday in Munich.

Ronaldo stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men’s top scorer in international soccer. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals.

Belgium played most of the second half without Kevin De Bruyne, who had to be substituted after being tackled from behind.

Portugal had several good chances to equalize late in the match, including a header by Rúben Dias saved by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and a shot by Raphael Guerreiro that hit the post.

While Portugal's run for a second consecutive European title ended, Belgium stayed on track to finally lift a major trophy for the first time. The Belgians lost in the European Championship final in 1980 and finished third three years ago at the World Cup for their best finish at that tournament.

The top-ranked Red Devils have won all four matches so far at Euro 2020 and won all 10 qualifiers for the tournament. The team is unbeaten in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions, since a loss to England last year in the Nations League.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

