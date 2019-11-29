Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Belgium supporters celebrate at the end of the Euro 2020 group I qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Cyprus at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels on Nov 19. Photo: AP
soccer

Belgium retains year-end No. 1 spot in FIFA rankings

ZURICH

Belgium will end the year as FIFA’s top-ranked team after winning all 10 of its games in 2019.

Retaining its year-end No. 1 spot, Belgium extended its lead over World Cup champion France going into a four-month break for the top national teams.

Brazil, England and Uruguay are unchanged as Nos. 3-5. World Cup runner-up Croatia is No. 6, trading places with European champion Portugal at No. 7.

Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.

Mexico, at No. 11, is the best-ranked CONCACAF team. The United States is No. 22.

Senegal is Africa’s top team at No. 20. No. 28 Japan replaces Iran as Asia’s highest ranked team.

World Cup host Qatar moved up two spots to No. 55 after winning its latest qualifying game for the 2023 Asian Cup.

Congratulations. The Red Devils are constructive. They keep improving themselves and improving the teams they play for.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

