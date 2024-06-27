Belgium to face France; Ukraine bow out of Euro 2024

Belgium progressed to the last 16 of Euro 2024 as a 0-0 draw saw Ukraine eliminated

soccer

Belgium, Romania and Slovakia qualified for the last 16 of Euro 2024 on Wednesday as war-torn Ukraine were left heartbroken by a thrilling end to Group E.

Romania's 1-1 draw with Slovakia in Frankfurt secured the point both nations needed to progress, while Ukraine's brave effort in a 0-0 draw with Belgium was not enough.

All four sides ended the section on four points, but Ukraine paid for their 3-0 defeat to Romania in their opening game as they finished bottom of the group on goal difference.

Belgium could be made to pay for making a meal of a group they were expected to cruise as Domenico Tedesco's men will face France in the last 16 after finishing second.

Slovakia advance as one of the best third-placed sides and will find out their last 16 opponents, along with Romania, after Wednesday's final matches in Group F.

Belgium's mix of veteran talent and rising stars are just one of a host of favored sides yet to hit their stride in Germany.

Their support reacted furiously at the final whistle in Stuttgart, with captain Kevin De Bruyne appearing to tell his teammates not to go over to acknowledge them as the whistles and jeers grew louder.

Ukraine became the first side since the expansion of the Euros to 24 teams to fail to get out of the group stage with four points.

It was a tale of what might have been for Serhiy Rebrov's men as Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels prevented a corner from crossing the line by centimeters before denying Georgiy Sudakov a memorable winner in stoppage time.

However, in stark contrast to Belgium's rebuke, the Ukrainians were still handed a hero's reception at the end by their band of supporters.

"A strong nation is one that remains united and supports each other at all times. Both in times of defeat and in times of victory," wrote Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

"Today we thank the Ukrainian national football team. Despite the disappointing result, you fought for our country... Glory to Ukraine!"

In Frankfurt, Romania ensured progress to the knockout stages of a Euros for the first time in 24 years after coming from behind to take a point.

Slovakia went in front on 24 minutes when Ondrej Duda powered home a header.

The lead only lasted 13 minutes as Ianis Hagi, son of former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Gheorghe Hagi, won a penalty that was emphatically converted by Razvan Marin.

Georgia makes history

Georgia are through to the last 16 of Euro 2024 after Wednesday's 2-0 win over Portugal, a historic triumph in the former Soviet Republic's first appearance at a major international tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia gave Georgia a shock lead against a second-string Portugal team with just over a minute on the clock in Gelsenkirchen.

Georges Mikautadze then ensured Georgia would claim the biggest soccer victory in the Black Sea nation's history with a 57th-minute penalty.

Willy Sagnol's team qualify from Group F as one of the four best third-placed finishers after their first ever European Championship win, which set up a daunting clash with red-hot Spain on Sunday.

Portugal had already qualified for the next round as group winners and coach Roberto Martinez made eight changes from the team which swept Turkey aside to guarantee first place last weekend.

However, his team were on top for most of the match and looked likely to equalise before Antonio Silva, who gave the ball away for the first goal, was harshly penalised for light contact with Luka Lochoshvili to give away the decisive penalty.

Regardless Portugal will face Slovenia on Monday and, saving any injuries, Martinez will have a mostly rested first XI to call upon.

Turkey also reached the knockout round after eliminating the Czech Republic in a 2-1 win.

© 2024 AFP