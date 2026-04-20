Ben Shelton beats Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 to win clay-court Munich Open

Ben Shelton of the US in action against Italy's Flavio Cobolli during the men's singles final match at the ATP Tour in Munich, Germany, Sunday April 19, 2026. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP)

tennis

Ben Shelton bounced back from disappointment last year by defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 to win the Munich Open on Sunday.

Shelton lost the final to Alexander Zverev in 2025 and was determined not to let it happen again at the ATP 500 event.

The 23-year-old from Atlanta hit four aces and saved every break point he faced (six), while converting three of his own to beat the 16th-ranked Cobolli in 1½ hours.

It’s the sixth-ranked American’s fifth career title and second on clay.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.