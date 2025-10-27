 Japan Today
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in action in Tokyo this week Image: AFP
tennis

Bencic overpowers Noskova in Tokyo for 10th WTA title

TOKYO

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic won her second title of the year after beating the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-3 in the Pan Pacific Open final in Tokyo on Sunday.

Number five seed Bencic followed up her success at the Abu Dhabi Open in February to claim the 10th WTA title of her career.

The world number 13, who won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, was relentless against number six seed Noskova, who was looking for her first title this season.

Bencic broke the 20-year-old midway through the first set and pressed home her advantage with her opponent struggling to find her range.

Noskova squandered five break points in the fifth game of the second set but Bencic was far more clinical.

The Swiss broke for a 5-3 lead and served for the match.

Noskova threatened to break straight back but Bencic held her nerve and clinched the match with a big forehand.

The 28-year-old then tossed away her racquet before scampering around the court in celebration.

The tournament was weakened by nine withdrawals before the first round began, including world top 10 players Jasmine Paolini and Jessica Pegula.

Elena Rybakina, the tournament's number two seed, then pulled out before her semi-final against Noskova on Saturday with a back injury.

Rybakina clinched her place in next month's WTA Finals the previous day.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

