Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts hits his third home run of the game in the seventh inning in a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, at Fenway Park, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

baseball

Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. Danny Duffy (0-4) was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Drew Pomeranz (1-1) worked six innings for the win and Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth for his eighth save.

INDIANS 12, RANGERS 4

Edwin Encarnacion homered three times and drove in six runs, helping the Indians to the runaway win.

Encarnacion hit a three-homer in the first, a two-run shot in the second and a solo drive in the eighth. The designated hitter leads the team with nine homers despite a .191 batting average.

Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor also connected in Cleveland's highest scoring game of the season. Corey Kluber (5-1) allowed three solo homers in seven innings in his fifth straight win.

Rangers starter Matt Moore (1-4) allowed a career-high 10 runs in four innings, including three homers.

Joey Gallo, Nomar Mazara and Juan Centeno homered for Texas, which lost for the third time in four games.

BRAVES 7, METS 0

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom was pulled after four dominant innings with a hyperextended right elbow, and the Braves broke out against the bullpen to back a stellar start by Sean Newcomb.

DeGrom pitched smoothly through the heart of Atlanta's order in his final inning. But he was replaced by Paul Sewald (0-2) to begin the fifth.

Atlanta also had an injury concern when shortstop Dansby Swanson was lifted in the sixth inning with a sore left wrist. The Braves said it was a precautionary measure.

Newcomb (2-1) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball. He also doubled and scored on Ender Inciarte's two-run homer in the seventh.

NATIONALS 9, PIRATES 3

Bryce Harper hit a leadoff homer and drove in three runs, Stephen Strasburg struck out 11 and the Nationals earned their fourth straight win.

Matt Adams clubbed his third homer in two games for Washington. Strasburg (3-3) allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits in seven innings.

Batting at the top of the lineup for the second straight game, Harper sent a first-inning pitch from Ivan Nova (2-2) into the second deck in right-center for his 10th homer this season and second in two nights.

Francisco Cervelli homered for Pittsburgh, which will try to avoid a series sweep on Thursday.

ROCKIES 11, CUBS 2

Nolan Arenado hit two of Colorado's four homers and drove in five runs, lifting the Rockies to the road win.

Arenado hit a long two-run homer to center off Yu Darvish (0-3) in the first inning. He connected again in the eighth, hitting a three-run drive to left off Luke Farrell.

Trevor Story led off the fifth with a long homer to left, and Chris Iannetta chased Darvish one out later with a solo drive that made it 6-1.

Tyler Anderson (2-0) pitched a season-high seven innings after leaving his previous start because he was feeling light-headed. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine while permitting two runs and three hits.

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant homered for the Cubs, who finished with four hits in their eighth consecutive game with three or fewer runs.

CARDINALS 3, WHITE SOX 2

Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez hit his first major league home run and threw 7 1/3 effective innings.

Dexter Fowler added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who won their second game in a row.

Chicago has dropped four straight and 13 of 17. The White Sox fell to a season-low 12 games under .500.

Martinez (3-1) got St. Louis on the board with a 407-foot shot off Lucas Giolito (1-4) with two outs in the sixth. Martinez allowed one run and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Bud Norris got four outs for his sixth save in six chances.

BREWERS 3, REDS 1

Christian Yelich homered, Wade Miley pitched six effective innings in his Milwaukee debut and the Brewers swept the sloppy Reds.

Yelich hit a tiebreaking drive to right off Luis Castillo (1-4) in the fifth.

Miley (1-0) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three. The veteran left-hander agreed to a minor league deal with the Brewers in February and was promoted ahead of the finale of the three-game set, replacing Brent Suter in the rotation.

Jeremy Jeffress worked two innings for this second save in two nights.

Cincinnati committed three errors while slipping to 7-24, matching the franchise's worst 31-game start.

TWINS 4, BLUE JAYS 0

Fernando Romero pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning in his major league debut, giving Minnesota a badly needed boost.

Eddie Rosario homered for the Twins, who won for only the second time in their last 13 games. Romero (1-0) was a big reason why, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. Four relievers preserved the shutout, allowing only two singles the rest of the way.

Marcus Stroman (0-4) had his best performance in six turns for the Blue Jays this season. The right-hander, who turned 27 on Tuesday, gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings.

TIGERS 3, RAYS 2

JaCoby Jones led off the 12th inning with a triple and scored on John Hicks' bunt single, lifting Detroit to the victory.

Hicks bunted toward first and the Rays didn't have a chance to make a play at the plate. First baseman Brad Miller fielded the ball and collided with right-hander Matt Andriese (0-1).

Warwick Saupold (1-0) got three outs for the win, striking out two. He combined with five other relievers for six scoreless innings, yielding just two hits.

Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell was pulled after he surrendered James McCann's tying solo homer with two out in the seventh. Snell, who had won his previous four starts, gave up five hits, struck out four and walked one.

Michael Fulmer pitched six innings of two-run ball for Detroit.

PHILLIES 6, MARLINS 0

Aaron Nola allowed four hits in 7 1/3 innings, helping Philadelphia stop a four-game slide.

Nola (4-1) retired 17 consecutive batters at one point. He struck out seven and walked one.

Cesar Hernandez led off the game with a home run and Maikel Franco had two doubles and drove in a run.

Miami's Jose Urena (0-5) remained winless in his last nine starts dating to last season despite allowing two runs, one earned, in seven innings.

GIANTS 9, PADRES 4

Nick Hundley matched his career high with four hits, Brandon Crawford broke out of a lengthy slump with three RBIs and the Giants beat the Padres.

Austin Jackson added two hits and two RBIs, and Derek Holland (1-3) pitched five innings for his first win of the season for San Francisco.

The Giants finished 7-3 on their homestand and celebrated reliever Will Smith's first appearance in the big leagues in nearly 19 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 30, 2017. Smith pitched one scoreless inning.

Giants right fielder Andrew McCutchen left in the third after getting hit in the back of his elbow by a pitch. X-rays were negative.

Eric Hosmer had two hits and three RBIs for San Diego. Clayton Richard (1-4) got the loss.

YANKEES 4, ASTROS 0

Luis Severino pitched a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts for his first career complete game, and Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and drove in four runs, as New York beat World Series champion Houston for the second consecutive night.

Stanton hit a two-run homer to right field that just made it over the wall in the first inning. He added a solo homer to left off Yankees nemesis Dallas Keuchel (1-5) in the fourth and tacked on an RBI double in the eighth. Severino (5-1) walked one and threw 110 pitches in his 60th major league start, earning his third straight win. He was still throwing 99 mph in the ninth inning as he polished off New York's third complete game over the last three seasons.

Severino retired 14 of his first 15 batters, with the lone hit being Alex Bregman's single through the right side in the second.

Keuchel (1-5) allowed three runs and six hits with five strikeouts in seven innings. The left-hander pitched better after giving up six runs over seven innings in his last outing, but home runs continue to hurt him. He's served up eight in seven starts this year and at least one in each of his last four outings.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.