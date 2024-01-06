Big cricket rivals India and Pakistan to meet in New York in headline match in men's T20 World Cup

India's batsman Virat Kohli looks on during the second day of the Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park, in Centurion, on the outskirts of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

cricket

Fierce cricket rivals India and Pakistan are in the same group for this year's men's Twenty20 World Cup and will meet in a marquee match in New York.

England and Australia, the other top rivalry in world cricket, were also pitted together when the fixtures were announced Friday for the tournament being held in the Caribbean and the United States from June 1-29.

India and Pakistan, who will meet June 9 in a purpose-built 34,000-seat stadium in Nassau County, are in Group A — one of four five-team pools. Two countries will qualify from each group and advance to the Super Eights.

The U.S. team is also in Group A and will open the tournament with a match against Canada in Grand Prairie outside Dallas.

England will begin its title defense against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 and plays Australia at the same location on June 8.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.