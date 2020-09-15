Big-spending Chelsea wins at Brighton 3-1 in EPL

Chelsea's Jorginho, left, scores his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Chelsea at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Peter Cziborra/Pool via AP)

soccer

A Chelsea team featuring just two of its slew of high-profile and expensive signings got off to a winning start in the English Premier League by beating Brighton 3-1 on Monday.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz — signed for a combined $160 million — didn't manage to score at Amex Stadium, either, with Chelsea's goals coming from Jorginho, Reece James and Kurt Zouma.

James' was the most spectacular and the most crucial, the right back's swerving piledriver from 30 meters regaining the lead for Chelsea at 2-1 in the 56th minute, just two minutes after Brighton equalized through Leandro Trossard.

Zouma's deflected volley from a corner in the 66th then gave Chelsea some breathing space.

While Havertz was fairly ineffective in his position on the right of midfield, fellow Germany international Werner — the lone striker — was more impressive and earned the penalty that was converted by Jorginho to break the deadlock in the 21st minute.

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate lost possession in central midfield as the hosts tried to play the ball out from the back, Werner was played through and was brought down by goalkeeper Mat Ryan. Jorginho sent Ryan the wrong way.

Much-criticized goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was handed a start by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard but his failure to keep out Trossard's 54th-minute shot from outside the area will likely keep the scrutiny on him. Kepa seemed slow to get down as the ball squirmed beyond his outstretched right hand.

James quickly put Chelsea back in front with a stunning strike that flew into the roof of the net, and the right back sent in the corner that Zouma met with a volley that ricocheted in off Brighton defender Adam Webster's right foot.

Of Chelsea's other offseason signings that combined to cost $250 million, left back Ben Chilwell and playmaker Hakim Ziyech were injured and center back Thiago Silva wasn't ready after only recently joining up with the squad.

Wolverhampton showed no sign of fatigue after its short offseason by scoring twice in the first six minutes to set up a 2-0 win at Sheffield United in their English Premier League opener.

Raul Jimenez, who scored 17 times in the league last season, sidefooted home a powerful shot from Daniel Podence's cross to put Wolves ahead in the third minute.

Romain Saiss doubled the lead three minutes later, meeting a left-wing corner from Pedro Neto with a firm header beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Wolves' 2019-20 campaign lasted more than a year because it started early in Europa League qualifying and finished in the same pandemic-extended competition with a loss to Sevilla in the quarterfinals on Aug. 11.

Back in action in little over a month, Nuno Espirito Santo's team looked lively and could easily have won by more. Saiss, a center back, nearly wound up with two goals after striking the post with a shot on the counterattack.

Wolves gave debuts to two offseason signings — Marcal, who started at left wing back, and Vitinha, who came on as a late substitute in midfield.

Sheffield United, which surprised many by challenging for the European places last season before fading in the final weeks, came closest when midfielder John Fleck drove an effort against the post early in the second half. Saiss also cleared a header from Oli McBurnie off the line in stoppage time.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.