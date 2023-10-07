Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Simone Biles won a record-extending 21st world title in Antwerp Photo: AFP
gymnastics

Biles wins 21st world title with all-around gymnastics gold

0 Comments
ANTWERP, Belgium

U.S. superstar Simone Biles continued her spectacular return from a two-year break by claiming a 21st world title with gold in the women's all-around at the world gymnastics championships on Friday.

Biles dominated the final in Antwerp where she also won her first world title a decade ago, taking gold with a score of 58.399 points ahead of defending champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil (56.766), with American teammate Shilese Jones taking bronze (56.332).

Biles, 26, also took team gold with the United States on Wednesday, less than 10 months ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Her sixth world all-around triumph also gives Biles her 27th world medal.

She could extend that tally as she is still in the running for four other podiums in the apparatus finals at the weekend.

The Texan has made an impressive comeback, two years after the Tokyo Olympics.

Arriving in Japan as the big favorite thanks to her four gold medals won five years earlier in Rio de Janeiro, Biles broke down and withdrew from four of the five finals.

She explained that she was fighting against the "twisties", a temporary mental block whereby gymnasts lose their sense of where they are in the air, with the risk of injury when they land.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog