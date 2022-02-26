Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Bledisloe Cup is being cut to two Tests annually Photo: AFP
rugby union

Bledisloe Cup cut to two Tests annually from three

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's rivalry with the All Blacks will be scaled back to two tests each year from three, officials said Friday, as the Wallabies seek to play other countries.

The rugby powerhouses have contested a best-of-three trans-Tasman series, the Bledisloe Cup, every year since 2006.

Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said the decision would allow the Wallabies -- who have not lifted the trophy since 2003 -- to look at opportunities against other countries.

"We need to manage and prioritize how we're going to go to the (2023) World Cup and then we have a (British and Irish) Lions year in 2025, which is also another consideration," he told Fox Sports. "We've played each other a huge amount over the years and we haven't been successful -- it's not because of that we're not wanting to look at it.

"But we feel for a period it'll be good to have a break and look at other opportunities against other countries."

The decision comes at a time when Fiji have joined a new-look 12-team Super Rugby Pacific competition and with Australia keen on building on its relationship with Japan.

Marinos added to the Sydney Morning Herald that the decision to play only two tests was a joint move between Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby, and said it would not be reviewed before the end of 2025.

"I think where we are in terms of our planning, our growth and our development, pitting ourselves against the Kiwis once at home and once away is really right for where we are at this point in time," he said.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel