Blue Jays thrash Dodgers 11-4 to win World Series opener

baseball

Addison Barger blasted a towering grand slam as the Toronto Blue Jays thrashed the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 to take a 1-0 lead in Major League Baseball's World Series on Friday.

Barger's 413-foot blast to center field at Toronto's Rogers Centre was the highlight of a spectacular nine-run sixth inning by the Blue Jays, playing in their first World Series in 32 years.

"It was just like a blackout moment, just crazy," an elated Barger said of his grand slam after the win.

"We have such a tight energetic group, and we're having fun out there. We're not taking it too serious. We understand we're playing the Dodgers - but we're trying to keep everything the same and just go out and compete," Barger added.

The win gives Toronto a precious early lead in the best-of-seven series, and they will look to double their advantage with victory in game two in Toronto on Saturday.

The Dodgers, bidding to become the first team in a quarter of a century to win back-to-back World Series, had made a smooth start, with Enrique Hernandez and Will Smith driving in early runs off Blue Jays starter Trey Yesavage to open up a 2-0 lead.

But the star-studded champions -- the most expensively assembled team in baseball -- were unable to build on their early lead despite getting the better of Yesavage.

Instead it was Toronto -- who have now won 50 games this season after trailing -- who wrestled their way back into contention with Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell unable to produce his most dominant form from the mound.

Toronto drew level in the fourth inning after catcher Alejandro Kirk singled into right field to get on base, and when Daulton Varsho crushed a 423-foot shot to center-field, the game was tied.

Toronto's deep and disciplined batting line-up continued to cause problems for Snell, who was knocked out of the game in the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs. Snell gave up eights hits across five innings with five earned runs.

The Blue Jays then ruthlessly pounced on Dodgers reliever Emmet Sheehan to pull clear, with a single from Ernie Clement scoring Bo Bichette to give Toronto a 3-2 lead.

Nathan Lukes then drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead with no outs before Andres Gimenez singled to make it 5-2.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts replaced Sheehan with reliever Anthony Banda, but the Blue Jays continued to pile on.

Barger's grand slam made it 9-2 and then Kirk tacked on a two-run homer to put the Blue Jays 11-2 up as a sold-out Rogers Centre crowd erupted in delight.

The Dodgers' Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani scored a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to cut the Blue Jays' lead to 11-4 but it never looked like being anything other than a consolation shot before Toronto closed out the win.

Dodgers skipper Roberts meanwhile denied that his team had been blunted by a week-long layoff following their National League Championship Series sweep of Milwaukee.

"Honestly, I really don't think the week layoff had anything to do with tonight, I really don't," Roberts said.

"We were rested. I thought we were in a good spot. We had a 2-0 lead and then Varsho hits a homer and we didn't pitch well after that. So I really honestly don't think that had anything to do with it."

Roberts instead blamed his team's inability to score early on, when they left several runners stranded on base as Yesavage struggled.

"At times, I think that the offense looks great as far as building innings, but there's some key at-bats that you got to win pitches and use the other side of the field, get a hit, take a walk, whatever it might be," Roberts said. "But I think that we can be better, we need to be better."

After Saturday's game two, the series will head to Los Angeles for games three, four and five on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Games six and seven, if needed will take place in Toronto.

© 2025 AFP