Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A shot by Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo gets past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) for a goal during the third period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
nhl

Blues can't capitalize on chances as Boston evens series

1 Comment
By JOE HARRIS
ST LOUIS

Playing with fire finally caught up to the Blues.

With a chance to win the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history on home ice, St Louis got off to a quick start with five of the first six shots in Game 6 against Boston.

And then Brayden Schenn took a minor boarding penalty after smashing Joakim Nordstrom into the boards at 7:17 of the opening period. About a minute later, Ryan O'Reilly flipped the puck over the glass prompting a delay of game call, leaving St Louis two men down.

The lack of discipline that St Louis has used to its advantage throughout the postseason — while dodging bullets on the penalty kill — caught up to the Blues quickly this time. Boston needed just 21 seconds to convert on the 5-on-3 on a Brad Marchand one-timer to make it 1-0.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask did the rest, shutting down a number of high-quality chances by the Blues. When Rask couldn't make the save, his defense was there as Charlie McAvoy swiped a puck away that was rolling off of Rask's back.

The Blues had four power plays to the Bruins' two, but couldn't cash in on any of them even though they put 12 shots on net. St Louis is just 1 for 18 with the man advantage through the first six games of the Stanley Cup Final, a far cry from Boston's 7 for 21.

O'Reilly finally got the Blues on the board with 7:59 left in the third, but only after Brandon Carlo and Karson Kuhlman had given the Bruins a comfortable 3-0 lead with goals earlier in the period.

St Louis now faces a Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Binnington is one step above pulling the goalie. Trade him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT