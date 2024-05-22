 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Beauden Barrett dives across the line to score a try in the Rugby World Cup final last year Image: AFP
rugby union

Blues look into early playing return for Beauden Barrett

NEW ZEALAND

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett is back training with the Auckland Blues, the Super Rugby table-toppers said Tuesday, and could play for them this season after returning from Japan.

The 123-test veteran is in Auckland after flying home following a stint with Toyota Verblitz, whose Japanese season finished in early May.

Barrett, 32, who can cover fly-half or full-back, was granted a sabbatical by New Zealand Rugby to play in Japan. He was originally due to miss the whole 2024 Super Rugby campaign, which enters the play-offs next month.

However, the Blues have injury woes and are looking into whether Barrett -- who is contracted to the New Zealand side until 2025 -- is allowed to play for them this year.

"The Blues are seeking clarification around the application process for including Barrett... for the rest of the season," the club said in a statement.

The Blues are top of the Super Rugby table with two rounds left, but have been hit by injuries.

Fly-half Stephen Perofeta has been sidelined for most of the season while full-back Zarn Sullivan suffered a knee injury in last weekend's win over the Otago Highlanders.

Barrett had returned to New Zealand to prepare for the test season, which starts in July when the All Blacks host England in a two-match series.

