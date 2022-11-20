Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy South Africa Rugby
South Africa's Eben Etzebeth, center, in action between Italy's Italy's Lorenzo Cannone, left, and teammate Niccolo Cannone during a rugby test match between Italy and South Africa in Genoa, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Vasini)
rugby union

Springboks beat Italy 63-21 after stunning 2nd-half performance

0 Comments
GENOA, Italy

A stunning second-half performance propelled South Africa to a 63-21 win over Italy on Saturday and gave the Springboks the first win of their European tour.

There was little sign of what was to come following a fairly balanced first half but two quick-fire tries at the start of the second for Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse — his second of the match — helped the Springboks take control.

The Boks poured in seven of their nine tries after the interval as reserves Kwagga Smith, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Cobus Reinach also turned over, as did Damian Willemse.

Italy, which beat Australia for the first time in its history last week, can draw positives from an impressive first half in which the Azzurri matched the world champions and also led for almost 20 minutes.

Ange Capuozzo, who has been nominated for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year, again impressed with another try to add to the two he scored against the Wallabies. Lorenzo Cannone also managed to turn over.

Italy was looking to build on last weekend’s historic victory over Australia, while South Africa was hoping to salvage something from its European tour after losses to Ireland and France.

And the visitors got off to the perfect start as, with less than two minutes on the clock, they spread the ball from right to left, where Arendse had space to burst forward and dive over in the corner.

Kolbe sent the conversion well wide and Italy managed to recover from its woeful start.

Tommaso Allan got the Azzurri on the board in the ninth minute after Siya Kolisi was penalized for hands in the ruck.

Kolbe was successful with a penalty for the Springboks moments later to cancel out those points but Italy swiftly moved into the lead.

Italy captain Michele Lamaro managed to get the ball to Capuozzo, who showed his electric acceleration to dart between two defenders and swerve another before diving over to the roars of the passionate home crowd.

Allan converted to give Italy a 10-8 advantage and the hosts extended that further with another penalty in the 20th minute.

The hosts were defending brilliantly but Danilo Fischetti was penalized for not rolling away at the breakdown and Kolbe slotted between the posts to reduce the deficit back to two.

And the Boks took the lead in the 29th as, following a lineout, Bongi Mbonambi broke off from the driving maul. He was tackled just short of the line but stretched out for the score.

The TMO checked the grounding and a potential double movement before sticking with the on-field decision and awarding the try. An easy conversion for Kolbe gave South Africa an 18-13 lead which it carried into halftime.

Allan reduced the deficit early in the second half with another penalty but straight from kickoff, Kolbe leapt up to grab the ball and dart over.

However, Kolbe hurt his hamstring while doing so and had to go off so Faf de Klerk took the conversion and sent it wide.

But worse was to come for Italy moments later as Arendse managed to get his second try of the match, in similar fashion to his first, and this time Manie Libbok slotted in the conversion.

The Azzurri appeared to have been stunned by South Africa’s breathless start to the second period and gave away another penalty, which lead to a lineout and from there Smith managed to force his way over. Libbok again added the extras.

The floodgates had opened and the Springboks extended their lead still further from another lineout close to the five-meter line as a maul trundled towards the line and Marx dropped down for a simple score.

Libbok missed the extras and Cannone finished off a great team move but the gap still stood at 21 as Allan’s conversion went wide.

Whatever faint hopes Italy had of getting back into the match were dashed by further tries for Kitshoff and Willemse. And Reinach capped off a brilliant Boks performance in the final minute with their ninth try.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog