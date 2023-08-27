Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Problems in defence: England coach Steve Borthwick Photo: AFP
rugby union

Historic Fiji defeat adds to England's woes

0 Comments
LONDON

England coach Steve Borthwick insisted he was working with a "group of talented players" after a 30-22 defeat by Fiji cast a fresh cloud over his squad's hopes at the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Saturday's reverse at Twickenham was the first time England had lost to the Pacific islanders in eight tests and also represented their maiden defeat by a current tier-two nation.

England's woeful end to their warm-up campaign means they have now won just three games out of nine since Borthwick replaced the sacked Eddie Jones in December.

Many pundits felt Borthwick had been on the receiving end of a 'hospital pass' from England's Rugby Football Union given the outspoken Jones's proven track record in tournament rugby, with the veteran Australian coach taking England all the way to a 2019 World Cup final defeat by South Africa in Japan.

A hugely lopsided draw means England could match that achievement at this year's edition, but on current form they will do well to beat Argentina in their Pool D opener in Marseille on September 9.

Nevertheless, 43-year-old former England captain Borthwick tried to rally his squad and staff by telling a post-match press conference Saturday: "I'm very confident with the all the people involved in the team -- the players, the coaches, the management.

"This isn't the result that we wanted and we're all disappointed. But the focus is to make sure we put in the performance we need against Argentina.

"We've got a very good group of talented players who we are sure will play exceptionally well against Argentina. I'm very happy with the squad we've got."

The former lock added: "I've been involved with other England teams before that have been under pressure, in difficult circumstances and facing adversity like the challenges we've faced -- and they've come apart.

"What I sense is that this is a group that is coming even tighter together. We're looking forward to getting into this World Cup."

Jonny May scored an early try for England against Fiji as the hosts established an 8-0 lead.

Fiji, many of whose players now appear in leading club competitions in the southern hemisphere, England and France, went ahead through second-half tries from Waisea Nayacalevu and Vinaya Habosi.

England hit back through tries by Marcus Smith and Joe Marchant.

But Fiji, displaying plenty of tactical nous in addition to their traditional running game, wrapped up a famous win seven minutes from time with a well-taken try by Simione Kuruvoli.

"Credit Fiji for an excellent performance. We knew they were a dangerous side after they pushed France very hard in France (during a 34-17 defeat last weekend)," added Borthwick.

Fiji begin their World Cup against Wales -- the team they knocked out of the 2007 edition in France -- in Bordeaux on September 10, with Borthwick warning: "They are going to do very well at the World Cup and there's the potential for us to meet them again in a few weeks time."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog