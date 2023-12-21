Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Luton defender Tom Lockyer Photo: AFP
soccer

Bournemouth-Luton to be replayed in full after Lockyer collapse

LONDON

The Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Luton abandoned after Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest will be replayed in full, it was announced on Wednesday.

Luton captain Lockyer collapsed midway through the second half with the score at 1-1 and the game was called off soon afterwards as the defender received medical treatment before he was carried off to applause at south coast club Bournemouth.

The Premier League board has now decided to replay the match in full, but a date for the re-arranged fixture has yet to be decided.

"Following the on-field medical emergency involving Luton Town FC player Tom Lockyer, the Premier League Board has decided last Saturday's AFC Bournemouth v Luton Town FC fixture will be replayed in full," said a Premier League statement. "The game will be rescheduled for later in the season, with a date to be confirmed following consultation with relevant parties.

"The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League."

The statement thanked medical staff and all those involved in treating Lockyer for their "swift actions" before adding: "We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC."

Luton said on Sunday that Lockyer remained in hospital but insisted they would not provide a "running commentary" on the Wales international's condition.

Paramedics and staff, including Luton manager Rob Edwards, immediately sprinted to Lockyer's aid when he collapsed.

It was not the first time Lockyer had been involved in an alarming on-field incident, with the 29-year-old requiring heart surgery after collapsing during Luton's Championship play-off final win against Coventry in late May.

He returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances so far in all competitions before Saturday's match.

