Britain Soccer Premier League
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and West Ham United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
soccer

Bowen saves West Ham against Everton and gives new coach Nuno encouraging start

LIVERPOOL, England

Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign as the West Ham coach got off to an encouraging start after his lowly side fought back from a goal down to draw at Everton 1-1 in the Premier League on Monday.

The Portuguese coach replaced Graham Potter on Saturday and he saw his side’s defensive frailties laid bare as it went behind in the 18th minute.

The Hammers defense looked sluggish when James Garner crossed from the left and Michael Keane headed home.

Everton is unbeaten at its new Hill Dickinson Stadium but it could not add to its total and it paid the price in a pulsating second half.

West Ham came more and more into the game and captain Jarrod Bowen equalized 20 minutes into the second period with a clinical left-foot strike. It was the first goal Everton has conceded at its new ground.

The result means Everton is ninth with eight points from six games.

West Ham remains second from bottom with four points.

