Boxer's brother throws a punch at rival trainer in chaotic post-bout melee in Sydney

The brother of a boxer who had just been awarded a technical knockout punched the trainer of a rival fighter during a chaotic melee in the ring following a televised bout at the Sydney Arena.

Michael Zerafa received the TKO win on Wednesday night after his opponent Tommy Browne quit after the first round of the catchweight bout due to a biceps injury.

Zerafa wasn’t happy with his rival retiring, and appeared to yell “you quit” when Browne remained on his stool after the second round was set to start.

That triggered a heated argument between Zerafa and Browne's trainer, Tommy Mercuri.

Then Zerafa's brother and cornerman, Jason-Manuel Zerafa, entered the ring, moved around behind an official and threw a punch at the side of Mercuri's head before retreating back behind the boxer.

Zerafa's brother was later escorted from the arena.

After the melee, retired American boxer Shawn Porter, a two-time former world welterweight champion who was providing television commentary of the fight, said the situation was “unacceptable.”

"If Michael knows his brother has the ability to do that . . . he shouldn’t be in his corner,” Porter said.

Main Event commentator and boxing analyst Peter Badel said Zerafa’s brother shouldn’t be allowed to attend future events.

“I don’t think his brother should be involved in boxing again,” Badel said. “That was disgraceful.”

Zerafa and his team are expected to come under investigation from both the provincial New South Wales Combat Authority and Australian promoters No Limit.

In the pre-fight week, Browne accused Zerafa of quitting in his previous bout, a second-round knockout loss to WBA middleweight world champion ErIslandy Lara in March.

