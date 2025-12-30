Boxer Anthony Joshua stable after fatal car crash in Nigeria

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, U.S. - December 19, 2025 Anthony Joshua during his fight against Jake Paul REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

boxing

By Sam Tabahriti

British former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that killed ‌two of his close friends, promoter Matchroom Boxing said on Monday.

Joshua, 36, sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car, Ogun State Police Command said, adding that he ⁠had been taken to hospital and that they were investigating ‍the cause of the accident.

Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps said ‍five men had ‍been involved in the accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Joshua suffered minor ⁠injuries, two people lost their lives and two walked away unhurt, the FRSC said.

Officials have not said who was driving ​the car carrying Joshua, and investigations are ongoing.

"With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away," Matchroom Boxing said in a statement.

It confirmed that Joshua had been taken to hospital for checks and ⁠treatment, and although stable, he would remain under observation.

The Ogun State Government said that Joshua and another passenger were evacuated to a specialised medical facility in Lagos, where doctors confirmed both did not require emergency intervention.

Joshua has since spoken with his family, the statement posted on X added.

President Bola Tinubu expressed sympathy to Joshua and the families of the victims, calling the incident a "tragic accident."

The FRSC said preliminary findings suggest the vehicle carrying Joshua was likely speeding when it lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside.

"The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and ​wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways," the FRSC said on X.

Joshua ⁠could not immediately be reached for comment.

Joshua, who is the son of British-Nigerian parents, attended a boarding school in Ikenne, 53 miles from where the crash happened, before returning to Britain ‍at age 12.

The accident occurred just over a week after Joshua knocked out ‌American social media star Jake ‌Paul in the sixth round of ‍a bout in Miami.

Paul expressed his condolences in a X post on Monday, saying he was "praying ‌for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by ‍today's unfortunate accident."

Joshua was returning to the ring after a 15-month layoff. He is expected to fight long-time rival and fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.

