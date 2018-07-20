Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The IOC is still unsure whether to allow boxing at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to concerns over the sport's governance, ethical and financial management Photo: AFP
sports

Boxing at Tokyo 2020 Olympics remains in doubt

1 Comment
LAUSANNE

Boxing could still be axed from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after the IOC admitted Thursday that concerns remain over the sport's governance and management by the International Boxing Federation (AIBA).

"The IOC Executive Board received a report on the AIBA situation and highlighted its significant ongoing concern with a number of key areas... that require further information and confirmation," said an IOC statement.

These areas involved "governance, ethical and financial management".

In February, the IOC said they had been "extremely worried" and "extremely preoccupied" by the nomination of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov for the AIBA's interim presidency.

"The IOC executive board decided to maintain its position which includes continued suspension of any financial contributions from IOC to AIBA and the right to review the inclusion of boxing on the programme of the 2020 Olympics."

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the situation will be further evaluated at the next meeting of the executive board in Tokyo from November 30-December 2.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Boxing deserves it's place more than many other events I could mention.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360