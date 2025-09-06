 Japan Today
Former heavywight world champion Mike Tyson fights Jake Paul in an exhibition bout in Texas in 2024 Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
boxing

Boxing icons Tyson, Mayweather to fight in 2026

LOS ANGELES

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have reached a deal on a potential exhibition fight in 2026, promoter CSI Sports said.

No date or location was given for the bout, but CSI said heavyweight great Tyson and undefeated multi-weight champ Mayweather would meet in "Spring 2026".

Tyson, 59, built a 50-7 record with 44 knockouts in a career in which he established himself as the most feared heavyweight of his generation.

He last appeared in the ring in a lopsided loss to YouTuber-turned prizefighter Jake Paul last November in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson barely landed a punch in that eight-round bout, which was nevertheless watched by a live crowd of around 70,000 spectators with an estimated millions more tuning in around the world.

Former world champion Mayweather, 48, retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts as he won world titles in five weight classes.

But he has continued to appear in exhibitions, including a victory over John Gotti III in Mexico in August 2024.

"When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather I thought, 'No way this happens,'" Tyson said in a statement released by CSI. "But Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

