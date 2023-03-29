Inoue, Fulton reschedule hotly anticipated fight for July 25

boxing

Japan's Naoya Inoue will take on American WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton on July 25, Inoue's Ohashi Boxing Gym announced Wednesday.

The fight between Inoue, who became the world's undisputed bantamweight champion in December, and Fulton was to take place May 7, but was postponed after the Japanese power puncher hurt his hand while training earlier this month.

The rescheduled bout will be held at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Inoue, who will turn 30 on April 10, is 24-0 as a pro with 21 knockouts, while Fulton, who will turn 29 on July 19, is also an undefeated 21-0 with eight KOs.

Inoue, the first Japanese man to become an undisputed world champ since the four-belt era began in 2004, is bidding to become the second to win world titles in four weight classes, replicating Kazuto Ioka's June 2019 feat.

