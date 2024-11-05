Inoue signs sponsorship deal with Saudi's Riyadh Season

boxing

Japan's undisputed super bantamweight world boxing champion Naoya Inoue announced Monday that he has signed a sponsorship deal with Saudi Arabia's cultural, sports and entertainment festival, Riyadh Season.

As part of the deal worth 3 billion yen, Inoue will wear Riyadh Season's logo on his trunks when he defends his titles on Dec 24 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena against Australia's Sam Goodman.

The festival in the Saudi capital has hosted events in the past featuring Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi and eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Usain Bolt.

"I have signed a contract that will motivate me as I approach the latter half of my career," Inoue said in a statement. "I believe I am at a place attained by few athletes."

While Inoue's role will be to serve as a goodwill ambassador, Riyadh Season representative Turki Al-Sheikh expressed hope the Japanese star might compete in Saudi Arabia next year.

© KYODO