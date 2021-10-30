Newsletter Signup Register / Login
boxing

Inoue to fight Dipaen in 1st Japan bout in 2 years

TOKYO

Japan's Naoya Inoue, the IBF and WBA bantamweight world champion, will take on the IBF's sixth-ranked challenger, Aran Dipaen of Thailand, on Dec 14 in Tokyo, Inoue's Ohashi Gym said Friday.

The bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, part of a world title doubleheader, will be Inoue's first fight in Japan since November 2019 when the 28-year-old beat Nonito Donaire of the Philippines by unanimous decision in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

"While enjoying the thrill of at last bringing those things I can do to Japan, one by one I will prepare each aspect well," Inoue said during an online press conference.

"I'm really fired up. Going forward I want to study video of him and practice my countermeasures," he said.

Inoue last fought in June in Las Vegas when he cruised to another title defense by knocking out Michael Dasmarinas of the Philippines in three rounds to improve to 21-0 with 18 KOs.

Dipaen is 12-2 with 11 KOs, according to boxing resource BoxRec.

On the same card, Japan's Masataka Taniguchi, the WBO's top-ranked minimumweight, will fight champion Wilfredo Mendez of Puerto Rico on the same card.

Inoue is a class act. His weight class doesn't get a lot of attention.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

His opponent is a total nobody and basically everyone in the boxing world is scratching their head about why he was chosen to fight inoue. Very similar to canelo fighting that Turkish dude that he finished off in three rounds. For inoue this isn’t even a tune up fight. It doesn’t get a lot of attention because it doesn’t have the drama of welter, middle , super middle or heavyweight. Both the light heavyweight and cruiser divisions don’t get much attention either, especially now usyk has moved up to heavyweight, kovalev has retired and beterbiev is pretty inactive

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Welcome to boxing in Japan.... Inoue doesn't need the push overs but an easy knock out won't hurt his appeal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

