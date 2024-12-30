 Japan Today
boxing

Ioka's New Year's Eve bout canceled as flu hits Martinez

0 Comments
TOKYO

Kazuto Ioka's scheduled New Year's Eve title rematch in Tokyo against Fernando Martinez has been canceled after the Argentine WBA super flyweight champion developed influenza, Ioka's Shisei gym said Monday.

The South American boxer scrapped a public training session last Thursday and was unable to attend a signing ceremony on Sunday because of the illness.

In July, Martinez defeated Ioka by unanimous decision in their WBA-IBF unification match in Tokyo.

The undefeated Martinez reportedly relinquished his IBF belt after declining a mandatory title defense in favor of the rematch with Ioka.

