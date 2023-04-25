Newsletter Signup Register / Login
boxing

Ioka, Franco to fight rematch for WBA super flyweight belt

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's former WBO champion Kazuto Ioka will face the current WBA champion Joshua Franco of the United States in a rematch of their recent world super flyweight boxing title unification bout, Ioka's gym announced Monday.

The June 24 fight at Tokyo's Ota City General Gymnasium will be a quick reunion for the pair after they battled to a 12-round draw at the same venue on New Year's Eve.

After the draw, the WBO ordered the 34-year-old Ioka to arrange a mandatory title defense against top-ranked countryman Junto Nakatani, but the veteran chose to vacate his belt in order to face Franco again.

"Fighting a title defense was not an option for us at all," Ioka told a press conference. "The point is to carry on the fight from last year in the next bout and settle the matter with him (Franco)."

Attending the press conference online, the 27-year-old Franco said his motivation is higher than in December and he is expecting a heated encounter.

Ioka is 29-2-1 including 15 wins by knockout, while Franco is 18-1-3 with eight KOs.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel