Ioka, Franco to fight rematch for WBA super flyweight belt

Japan's former WBO champion Kazuto Ioka will face the current WBA champion Joshua Franco of the United States in a rematch of their recent world super flyweight boxing title unification bout, Ioka's gym announced Monday.

The June 24 fight at Tokyo's Ota City General Gymnasium will be a quick reunion for the pair after they battled to a 12-round draw at the same venue on New Year's Eve.

After the draw, the WBO ordered the 34-year-old Ioka to arrange a mandatory title defense against top-ranked countryman Junto Nakatani, but the veteran chose to vacate his belt in order to face Franco again.

"Fighting a title defense was not an option for us at all," Ioka told a press conference. "The point is to carry on the fight from last year in the next bout and settle the matter with him (Franco)."

Attending the press conference online, the 27-year-old Franco said his motivation is higher than in December and he is expecting a heated encounter.

Ioka is 29-2-1 including 15 wins by knockout, while Franco is 18-1-3 with eight KOs.

