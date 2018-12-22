JABF finds ¥24 million in unaccounted-for expenditures

boxing

The Japan Amateur Boxing Federation investigated their finances for the past three years and found 24 million yen in unaccounted-for expenditures, sources close to the matter revealed Friday.

The investigation was prompted by the resignation in August of former JABF President Akira Yamane, who stepped down following multiple allegations of misconduct including diverting grant money and pressuring referees to fix matches.

In many cases, the JABF discovered there were no receipts for expenses such as overseas tours or training camps. Subsequently, the federation was unable to submit requests for government reimbursement for training costs.

Prior to Yamane's resignation, the JABF admitted that grant money given by the Japan Sport Council to Rio de Janeiro Olympian Daisuke Narimatsu had been misused at the request of Yamane, who asked Narimatsu to split his 2.4 million yen grant with two other boxers.

The diverting of grant money, along with the revelation that Yamane still maintained a relationship with a former gang leader, led to the resignation of all 30 members of the federation's board of directors including himself.

Upon their inauguration in September, the new board members requested a tax accountant to investigate the federation's finances after they found blank receipts and 400,000 yen in cash in an envelope in one of the federation's warehouses.

"This type of sloppy processing has been going on for years," JABF Vice President Hiroyoshi Kikuchi said. "From here on, I would like to find out who is responsible and seek restitution as well."

