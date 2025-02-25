Nakatani retains WBC bantam title with knockout of Cuellar

Junto Nakatani of Japan celebrates after defeating David Cuellar of Mexico in the third round of their WBC bantamweight world title boxing match at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Monday.

WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani won a battle of undefeated boxers Monday, knocking out Mexican challenger David Cuellar in the third round.

The left-handed Nakatani dropped Cuellar twice late in the third round at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the referee's count reaching 10 in the second knockdown.

The 27-year-old Nakatani improved to a 30-0 record, 23 of those wins by knockout. The 23-year-old Cuellar dropped to a 28-1 with 18 KOs.

"I was worried a little bit because of my opponent's height, but I'm glad I beat him," said Nakatani, who took control of the bout from the opening round with effective left shots.

After his third successful defense of the WBC title, Nakatani invited IBF bantamweight champion Ryosuke Nishida, also of Japan, to the ring, and the two promised to fight a title unification bout.

"I'll try to become a unified world champion and then look for new heights," Nakatani said.

Earlier Monday, WBA bantamweight champion Seiya Tsutsumi retained his belt with a draw against Japanese compatriot Daigo Higa. All three judges scored the hard-fought bout 114-114.

Tsutsumi suffered a cut above his right eye in the fourth round, resulting from an accidental clash of heads. Both fighters knocked each other down in the ninth round.

In a non-title, 10-rounder, former kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa of Japan defeated former WBO bantamweight champion Jason Moloney of Australia by unanimous decision.

