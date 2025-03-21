 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
IOC members at a Session in Costa Navarino in Greece vote for the inclusion of boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Image: AFP
sports

Boxing receives official IOC thumbs-up for Los Angeles Games

0 Comments
COSTA NAVARINO, Greece

Boxing will feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after International Olympic Committee members voted unanimously for its inclusion on Thursday.

The sport had passed a major hurdle when the IOC Executive Board on Monday recognized World Boxing as the federation to oversee the sport.

It ends years of divisions over the way the sport -- which has featured at every Olympic Games since 1904, except Stockholm in 1912 as it was barred under a Swedish law -- is run.

The IOC stepped in to organize the boxing tournaments at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Paris Olympics last year after breaking with the Russian-led International Boxing Association over financial, governance and ethical concerns.

Outgoing IOC president Thomas Bach had warned that boxing's national federations needed to find a new and "reliable" international partner if it wanted to be included at the 2028 Games.

Last month, the IOC provisionally recognized World Boxing as the body to oversee the sport at future Olympics and on Thursday the IOC Session rubberstamped the move.

The president of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, said in a statement: "World Boxing is very grateful to the IOC for the faith they have placed in our organization by restoring boxing to the program for LA2028, and I can reassure them that we will do everything in our power to ensure that we operate to the highest standards of governance and transparency and deliver sporting integrity."

Former Olympic boxing champions welcomed the green light for the sport's inclusion in 2028.

Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko, who took gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games, said: "This is absolutely fantastic news. Winning Olympic gold was one of the biggest highlights of my career and I would hate to see that opportunity get taken away from future generations.

"The Olympic Games is so important to our sport and to have not been part of it would have been a disaster for boxing and boxers everywhere from the grassroots to the professionals."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel