Champion Daniel Roman of the U.S. is declared the winner after defeating Japanese challenger Ryo Matsumoto in their WBA super bantamweight world boxing title match in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Roman defended his title by a unanimous decision. Photo: AP/Toru Takahashi
boxing

Roman beats Matsumoto to keep WBA super bantamweight title

TOKYO

Japanese challenger Ryo Matsumoto failed to capture the WBA super bantamweight title on Wednesday after being defeated by American Daniel Roman on a unanimous decision.

In his first world title bid, Matsumoto went 12 rounds with the American at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall, but was overwhelmed by Roman's pace and could not land consecutive punches against his speedier opponent.

"My opponent led the pace the whole time. There was nothing I could do," the 24-year-old said.

The defeat snapped a four-bout winning streak for Matsumoto, and brought his record to 21 wins and two losses, with 19 wins by knockout.

After 17 straight professional wins, Matsumoto fell into poor physical health in 2016 due to a parathyroid illness, and suffered his first loss to Mexican Victor Uriel Lopez in May.

He underwent surgery following the match and was forbidden from walking for a time, but recovered within six months and went on to win four straight bouts, including a rematch against Lopez.

"My condition was the best I've ever been in," Matsumoto said. "But it can't be helped. There's nothing to say because I lost."

It was Roman's first defense of the title he won after beating Japan's Shun Kubo in September. The 27-year-old American improved his record to 24-2 with 9 KOs.

Nery stripped of bantamweight title after failing to make weight

Mexican boxer Luis Nery has been stripped of his WBC bantamweight title after failing to make weight Wednesday ahead of his match against Japanese challenger Shinsuke Yamanaka.

While Yamanaka passed his pre-fight weigh-in for Thursday's match at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, Nery weighed in at 55.8 kilograms -- 2.3 kilograms over the bantamweight limit. The Mexican was able to lose a kilogram after a two-hour window, but came up short again in his second attempt.

As a result, the 35-year-old Yamanaka can earn the vacant title if he wins the highly anticipated clash against the former champion, a rematch ordered by the World Boxing Council following a doping investigation concerning Nery.

