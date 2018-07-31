Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tanaka, Kimura to fight for WBA flyweight belt on Sept 24

NAGOYA

Two-division champion Kosei Tanaka announced Tuesday he will challenge Sho Kimura for the World Boxing Organization flyweight belt in an all-Japanese showdown on Sept 24.

The 11-0 Tanaka, who has previously held the WBO light flyweight and minimumweight belts, will aim to add a third title at Kimura's expense when the two meet at Nagoya's Takeda Teva Ocean Arena.

"If I have a chance to win a title in a third division, I want to achieve it," the 23-year-old Tanaka told a press conference at his gym.

The 29-year-old Kimura (17-1, 10 KOs) retained his belt by beating Froilan Saludar of the Philippines by sixth-round knockout on Friday in Qingdao, China. It was his second defense of the title he won from China's Zou Shiming last July.

Tanaka, who has won seven of his fights by knockout, most recently defeated Filipino Ronnie Baldonado by TKO in a non-title fight in Nagoya on March 31.

Meanwhile, Japan's Hidenori Otake (31-2-3, 14 KOs) is preparing to challenge the United Kingdom's Isaac Dogboe (19-0, 13 KOs) for the WBO super bantamweight title.

Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation super bantamweight champion Otake, 37, is scheduled to meet the 23-year-old Dogboe in Glendale, Arizona, on Aug 25.

"If I lose, I will retire, so I'm definitely bringing home the title," Otake said.

