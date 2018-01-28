Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boyang Jin of China performs during the Men's Free Skating program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, January 27, 2018. (AP Photo/ Chiang Ying-ying)
sports

Boyang Jin beats Uno to win Four Continents figure skating

0 Comments
TAIPEI, Taiwan

Boyang Jin of China jumped his way to gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in the last international competition before the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Jin, who missed last month's Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final with foot injuries, received 200.78 points in Saturday's free skate for a total of 300.95.

"After I withdrew from the Grand Prix Final I worked really hard on my recovery and I trained the hardest I ever have," Jin said. "Thanks to that I was able to give an almost perfect performance today. The result of this competition gives me confidence to challenge myself to give two perfect performances in Pyeongchang."

Jin's routine included a huge quadruple lutz, quad salchow, a quad toe-double toe and a quad toe. The only glitch came when the two-time World bronze medalist stumbled on a triple lutz-double toe combination.

Japan's Shoma Uno, first after the short program, scored 197.45 points and totaled 297.94 to slip to second.

"Unfortunately I missed my quad flip," Uno said. "But the good part was that I kept calm and finished the program nicely. I didn't do my best today, but I still think the practice was not a waste. I would like to be more confident and take it to the next competition."

Jason Brown of the United States was third with a season's best 179.44 points for 269.22 overall.

Brown's routine featured a triple axel-triple toe and five more clean triples.

"Nothing was easy about this year," Brown said. "I felt that I was chasing something - in this case it was kind of chasing the quad. That wasn't who I am."

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table